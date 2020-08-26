Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Oil prices rise more than 2%

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-08-26T07:14:29+0000
Oil prices rise more than 2%

Shafaq News / Oil prices rose today, Wednesday, to more than 2%, after a drop in US oil and gasoline inventories last week.

Data from the American Petroleum Institute showed that stocks of both crude oil and gasoline in the United States recorded a larger-than-expected drop last week, while distillate stocks rose.

Crude inventories fell by 4.5 million barrels in the week ending on August 21 to about 507.5 million barrels, while analysts had expected a decrease of 3.7 million barrels.

The institute data showed that gasoline stocks also fell to 6.4 million barrels, while analysts had expected a decrease of 1.5 million barrels.

At 5:00 a.m. GMT, Brent crude increased by 0.26% to reach $ 46.41, an increase of more than 2% from yesterday's Tuesday, while US crude rose $ 43.38.

Helped by the rise in crude oil prices was the halting of most US oil production in the Gulf of Mexico just before the expected hurricane.

The US Department of the Interior said that oil producers stopped pumping 1.56 million barrels per day, or 84% of daily production, from US offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a hurricane that is expected to hit the region this week.

related

Iraq ranked second as the largest oil exporter to China

Date: 2020-08-25 11:36:56
Iraq ranked second as the largest oil exporter to China

An American oil corporation seeks to explore 4.4 billion barrels in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-17 17:31:10
An American oil corporation seeks to explore 4.4 billion barrels in Iraq

Brent jumps over $ 32 after comments of an additional reduction

Date: 2020-04-14 09:42:17
Brent jumps over $ 32 after comments of an additional reduction

Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Date: 2020-08-02 16:48:54
Iraq receives 22% of Iranian non-oil exports

Russian giant expects stability in Iraq and resume development of an oil field

Date: 2020-02-11 12:53:01
Russian giant expects stability in Iraq and resume development of an oil field

Iraq adopts two oil prices in the public financial budget

Date: 2020-05-31 15:43:59
Iraq adopts two oil prices in the public financial budget

US crude futures drop by 12%

Date: 2020-04-27 09:59:30
US crude futures drop by 12%

Oil settles higher and Brent crude touches 45$

Date: 2020-08-10 21:08:03
Oil settles higher and Brent crude touches 45$