Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-09-03T06:45:39+0000
Oil prices continue to drop amid dollar recovery

Shafaq News / Today, Thursday, oil prices continued to dropping after the biggest decline since July due to the dollar strength, as concerns about OPEC supplies returned.

The dollar affected futures this week, as the US currency's rise helped push oil down 2.9% on Wednesday, its lowest level since early August.

Meanwhile, Iraq may seek a two-month extension to implement compensatory cuts under the OPEC+ production agreement, and OPEC production rose last month as producers eased production restrictions, which meant more supply as demand was reduced.

OPEC is testing demand's desire by bringing more supply back to the market, while Chinese crude oil purchases are slowing down.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 6 cents to $41.44 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange as of 6:00 GMT.

Brent for November fell 14 cents to $44.29 on the European Ice Futures Exchange after falling 2.5% in the previous session.

Despite a drop in U.S. crude inventories by more than 9 million barrels last week, according to a report from the Energy Information Administration, that has not picked up prices as demand for gasoline in USA remains nearly 10% lower than last year's levels showing the continuing impact of the CORONA virus epidemic.


related

Iran's production of oil and gas fields surpasses the neighboring countries’

Date: 2020-08-17 13:31:37
Iran's production of oil and gas fields surpasses the neighboring countries’

MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Date: 2020-08-02 10:02:24
MP to Integrity commission on Unaoil: London issued a judgment.. Be brave

Basra begins drilling the first well in Majnoon field

Date: 2020-05-24 09:27:13
Basra begins drilling the first well in Majnoon field

Oil prices Climbs with Saudi Aramco Seeing Demand Recovery Continuing

Date: 2020-08-10 06:46:12
Oil prices Climbs with Saudi Aramco Seeing Demand Recovery Continuing

Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Date: 2020-06-15 15:38:31
Oil falls on growing fears of coronavirus second wave

Oil prices rise on early signs of pick up in fuel demand

Date: 2020-04-30 12:36:52
Oil prices rise on early signs of pick up in fuel demand

A slight recovery in oil prices after the lowest level in 18 years

Date: 2020-03-31 10:42:45
A slight recovery in oil prices after the lowest level in 18 years

Iraq ranked second as the largest oil exporter to China

Date: 2020-08-25 11:36:56
Iraq ranked second as the largest oil exporter to China