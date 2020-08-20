Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

OPEC basket price stands at 45.19$ a barrel

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-08-20T12:36:57+0000
OPEC basket price stands at 45.19$ a barrel

Shafaq News/ The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $45.19/barrel, on Thursday, compared with $45.49 the previous day, according to OPEC Secretariat calculations.

 

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Djeno (Congo), Zafiro (Equatorial Guinea), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).


related

Oil price is declining as OPEC increases its production

Date: 2020-08-13 08:22:34
Oil price is declining as OPEC increases its production

OPEC oil prices are rising and recording $ 45.34 per barrel

Date: 2020-08-17 11:30:48
OPEC oil prices are rising and recording $ 45.34 per barrel

OPEC presses on its members for compliance with oil cuts

Date: 2020-08-20 06:27:42
OPEC presses on its members for compliance with oil cuts

Iraq increases oil exports

Date: 2020-07-30 11:06:10
Iraq increases oil exports

OPEC oil prices rise to more than 43 dollars

Date: 2020-08-03 09:39:41
OPEC oil prices rise to more than 43 dollars

OPEC daily basket price stood at 45$ a barrel

Date: 2020-08-11 12:17:40
OPEC daily basket price stood at 45$ a barrel

COVID-19 weighs on Oil demand, OPEC says

Date: 2020-08-12 13:53:20
COVID-19 weighs on Oil demand, OPEC says