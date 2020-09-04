Nokia to implement a long-awaited communication project in Iraq

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced on Friday that the implementation of the international access gates project, which has been suspended for 13 years, is transferred to Nokia International.

A statement by the Ministry’s media office, received by Shafaq News agency, stated, "Under the supervision and follow-up of PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Ministry of Communications referred the implementation of the international access gates project to Nokia (NOKIA), one of the largest international companies specialized in the field of communications, after a long wait for this project for nearly thirteen years".

The statement added, "the Central Committee at the Ministry of Communications headed by Minister of Communications, Arkan Shihab Ahmed Al-Shaibani, and the Revenues Analysis Committee met over the past three days to establish the referral of this national project to Nokia. The company was selected among five international companies, according to the technical data that would guarantee the success of this project, the technical offers and competitive prices presented by it".

"This project is a fundamental pillar in preserving the security and sovereignty of the country and eliminating the smuggling operations, fraud and electronic blackmail; in addition to blocking fake social media sites", the statement added.

"The new project is distinguished by the latest international standards in terms of high capacities and speed of internal data, as well as the processing unit, which operates on the (1 + 1) system", the statement said.

"The efforts of the National Security Adviser, the Media and Communications Commission, the National Intelligence and National Security Services joined that of the Ministry of Communications for this project to see the light after a long wait", it continued.

This project, which is one of the largest infrastructure projects for the General Company for Communications and Informatics, will be implemented by the General Salam Company, one of the companies of the Ministry of Communications. All technical issues, including the locations and logistical support, were completed to support this vital and important project, according to the statement.







