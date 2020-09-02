Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-09-02T13:23:47+0000
More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

Shafaq News / The Border crossings Authority announced that the total revenues generated in 10 out of 21 border crossings, most of which were closed due to the Corona virus pandemic, exceeded 107 billion Iraqi dinars.

A statement of the authority stated that it achieved 107,269,418,500 billion Iraqi dinars from customs and tax revenues for trade exchange at the border crossings for the month of August of 2020, with an increase of 10 billion Iraqi dinars from last July.

It also announced that 225 violations were detected by the authority for the month of August.


related

Iraq releases the retirees' pensions for September

Date: 2020-09-02 14:41:14
Iraq releases the retirees' pensions for September

Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens

Date: 2020-07-30 20:01:15
Thousands of citizens restore their jobs as Mandali crossing reopens

Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Date: 2020-08-19 18:51:34
Iraq pays $5 billion in interest on foreign loans

Iraq returns a loaded ship to UAE

Date: 2020-07-24 12:25:30
Iraq returns a loaded ship to UAE

Iraq confirms its high" commitment to OPEC decisions

Date: 2020-08-02 09:51:49
Iraq confirms its high" commitment to OPEC decisions

U.S companies invest in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-20 18:16:29
U.S companies invest in Iraq

The first Iraqi ship to circumnavigate the world arrives in Basra

Date: 2020-07-24 13:49:44
The first Iraqi ship to circumnavigate the world arrives in Basra

GFP: Iraq's reserve of hard currency amounts to 48bn$

Date: 2020-08-02 10:32:29
GFP: Iraq's reserve of hard currency amounts to 48bn$