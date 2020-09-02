More than 107 billion dinars revenues from border crossings

Shafaq News / The Border crossings Authority announced that the total revenues generated in 10 out of 21 border crossings, most of which were closed due to the Corona virus pandemic, exceeded 107 billion Iraqi dinars.

A statement of the authority stated that it achieved 107,269,418,500 billion Iraqi dinars from customs and tax revenues for trade exchange at the border crossings for the month of August of 2020, with an increase of 10 billion Iraqi dinars from last July.

It also announced that 225 violations were detected by the authority for the month of August.



