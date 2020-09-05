Ministry of oil: associated gas production reached 2,361 MMcf /day in July

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Saturday that the associated gas production during last July reached 2,361 MMcf per day.

The ministry said in a statistic published on its official website and viewed by Shafaq News Agency, that "the associated petroleum gas production throughout Iraq for July reached 2,361 MMcf per day," indicating that "the burnt gas reached 1,161 MMcf per day."

The statement added that gas production is as follows:

· North and Central Oil Company of associated gas amounted to 311 MMcf per day, and combusted amounted to 87 MMcf per day

· Basra, Dhi Qar and Maysan oil 2050 MMcf per day and combusted 1074 MMcf per day. "

The ministry indicated that "Iraq's production of dry gas reached 1072 MMcf daily, while the production of liquid gas reached 5282 tons per day."

Initial estimates by the Ministry of Oil indicate that Iraq possesses reserves estimated at 132 trillion cubic feet of gas, as about 70% of Iraqi gas is associated.

Iraq is ranked eleventh worldwide as rich in natural gas after Russia, Iran and Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, USA, Nigeria, Venezuela and Algeria.