Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Kurdistan supplies the Iraqi power grid with 500 megawatts monthly

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-08-28T17:23:46+0000
Kurdistan supplies the Iraqi power grid with 500 megawatts monthly

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity in Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Friday that it has supplied the Iraqi national power grid with 500 megawatts in the past month.

The Minister of Electricity, Kamal Muhammad Salih, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "Kurdistan Region has been providing the Iraqi national grid with an average of 500 megawatts of electricity since July 28, 2020, through Kar and Qaiwan companies".

Saleh added, "the federal government is responsible for paying the financial costs of the two companies and providing the necessary fuel for their generation".

"The 500 megawatts that supply the Iraqi national network is being produced from the units that were suspended due to the lack of fuel", he continued.

Saleh asserted that this process does not negatively affect the supply hours in the Region.


related

Al-Abadi denies importing electricity from Kurdistan

Date: 2020-08-08 18:05:43
Al-Abadi denies importing electricity from Kurdistan

Iraq's capacity of energy production reaches unprecedented level, Ministry says

Date: 2020-08-07 19:49:46
Iraq's capacity of energy production reaches unprecedented level, Ministry says

Free electricity for Iraq in a year

Date: 2020-08-24 05:48:51
Free electricity for Iraq in a year

Tehran: The Iraqi-Saudi electricity project to supply Baghdad with electricity is "unbelievable"

Date: 2020-08-25 06:25:48
Tehran: The Iraqi-Saudi electricity project to supply Baghdad with electricity is "unbelievable"

Parliamentary proposal to address the electricity shortage crisis

Date: 2020-08-28 15:59:37
Parliamentary proposal to address the electricity shortage crisis