Jordan doesn’t import Iraqi oil in August

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Oil announced, on Wednesday, that Jordan did not import Iraqi oil in August.

The Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) clarified during the preliminary data for August, which was seen by Shafaq News Agency, that "Jordan did not import any Iraqi oil for the month of August."

It added that "Jordan imported during the month of July 261 thousand and 895 barrels, at a rate of 8 thousand and 448 barrels per day," while it also did not import any quantity of Iraqi oil for the months of May and June of the past.

It is noteworthy that Iraq exports crude oil at preferential prices to Jordan via tanker trucks, at a rate of approximately 10,000 barrels per day.

Jordan had raised the price of gasoline on August 1, the prices of regular gasoline by 20 fils per liter, to become 675 dinars, and improved gasoline 15 fils, to become 480 dinars.