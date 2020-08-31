Japan did not import oil from Iraq for the second month in a row

Shafaq News / Japanese government data showed, today, Monday, that Japan did not import oil from Iraq during the months of July and June, while Saudi Arabia ranked first among OPEC countries in exporting crude oil to Tokyo.

The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a report, "Japan did not import crude oil from Iraq which it is one of the main founders of OPEC during July and June, as revenues reached zero, compared to its import of 304,579 barrels of Basra Light Oil during the month of June 2019, which constituted 2% of Japan's imports for that month at that time.

The report added that Saudi Arabia ranked first in oil exports to Japan, as the latter exported 3.631 million barrels for the month of June and 4.578 million barrels for the month of July, which constitutes 39.8% and 44.4% of Japanese oil imports, respectively.

Japan is the third largest consumer of oil in the world after China and the United States, and depends on its imports of oil, gas and coal.