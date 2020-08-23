Iraqi officials resort to a new method to smuggle money

Shafaq News / AN MP of Sairoon coalition, supported by the leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, revealed, on Sunday, that officials and MPs have resorted to a new method to smuggle money from Iraq.

MP Mahmoud Al-Zagrawi, told Shafaq News Agency, "money transfers and operations in Iraq through banks are well monitored, and that is why this way has become very difficult to smuggle money in this way".

He added, "corrupt people are now resorting to a new way to smuggle money, by carrying it in suitcases and handbags, through MPs and officials in Iraqi airports".

Al-Zagrawi noted that, "these people are taking advantage of the immunity they have to smuggle money", stressing that, "the necessity of inspecting all bags that any Iraqi official carries, regardless of his position, to stop the money smuggling operations, which began to increase in the past days".

Iraq has been among the most corrupt countries in the world for many years.

It is estimated that hundreds of billions of dollars have gone into the pockets of the corrupt since the previous regime was overthrown in 2003, much of that money has been smuggled out of the country.



