Iraq to produce 7 billion barrels/day and stop importing gas by 2025

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Minister of oil confirmed, on Monday, that crude oil production has reached 5 million barrels per day, indicating that Iraq will not import gas after 2025.

Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said in a press statement, "Iraq can currently produce 5 million barrels of crude oil and could reach 7 million by 2025", indicating that, "the ministry plans to produce one million barrels per day from the fields of Dhi Qar province." ".

Abdul-Jabbar added, "80% of the gas projects are on the way to completion, except the Artawi project in Basra governorate, as it is one of the giant projects in the field of gas", stressing that, "during the year 2025 gas will not be burned in the oil fields and we stop importing gas.".

Ihsan explained, "there is a tendency to resort to alternative energy after 2030, and not depend on oil as a main source of energy", noting that, "the world will resort to alternative energy sources, which will reduce the demand for oil and gas during 2030."

In its last meeting, OPEC urged Iraq and Nigeria, due to their lack of commitment to the reduction during May and June, to commit to the agreement, while Iraq pledged to reduce its production to one million and 250 thousand barrels in August and September.

A World Bank report revealed that the first four countries that are still burning gas are Russia, Iraq, the United States and Iran, indicating that they represent 45% of all gas flaring operations globally for three consecutive years (2017-2019).

estimates indicate that Iraq possesses a stockpile of 112 trillion cubic feet of gas, 700 million cubic of which are wasted burned daily due to the lack of infrastructure to handle it.