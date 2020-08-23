Iraq stock exchange rises

Shafaq News / Iraq Stock Exchange announced an increase in the number of traded shares and their value in the past week.

The market said in a report, "The number of companies whose shares were traded during the past week reached 39 out of 105 companies listed in the market".

The report added, "the number of traded shares amounted to 46.342 billion, 1866% higher compared to the previous week, with a financial value of 23.976 billion dinars".

Furthermore, it pointed out that the traded price index closed on the ISX60 at 461.30 points, in a decrease of 0.1% from its close in the previous week".

Shares purchased from non-Iraqi investors last week reached 5.653 billion with a financial value of 5.685 billion dinars, while the number of shares sold from non-Iraqi investors reached 42 million, with a financial value of 109 million dinars.

It is noteworthy that Iraq Stock Exchange has used electronic trading and central depository systems since 2009, and seeks to launch the Internet trading system for investors, organizes five trading sessions a week from Sunday to Thursday, and includes 105 Iraqi joint-stock companies representing the sectors of banking, communications, industry, agriculture, insurance, financial investment and tourism and hotels.