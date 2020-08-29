Iraq signs new agreements with USA

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Trade said on Saturday that an agreement with USA was signed to export Rice, and another will be signed next week with local companies to import sugar and vegetable oils.

Iraq needs 1- 1.25 million tons of rice annually to support its food supply program.

In May, the ministry said Iraq had only 190 thousand tons of rice in the warehouses and urged the government to increase the allocations in the budget funds.

The Iraqi food program covers flour, rice, cooking oil and sugar. It was launched in 1991 as a response to the economic sanctions imposed by the United Nations on the country.