Iraq ranks sixth in the world as the largest oil producer

Shafaq News / The British investment site INN revealed that Iraq ranked sixth in the world as the largest oil producer, in addition to being the owner of the fifth-largest crude reserves in the world.

In a report, the site said THAT Iraq ranked sixth in the world with the largest oil production in the world in 2019, with a production of 4,700,000 million barrels per day, while the US ranked first, followed by Saudi Arabia, Russia, Canada and China".

As by the statement, Iraq was able to increase its oil production in 2017. It increased its production in 2018 to 4,616,000 million barrels per day, to replace Iran and occupy the sixth place as the largest oil producer in the world, and increase its production in 2019 4.700,000 million barrels per day.

Iraq ranks fifth in the world with the largest reserves in the world, as its reserves amounted to 144 billion barrels, and represent 18% of the Middle East reserves and nearly 9% of the world oil reserves".

INN is one of the global sites that publish investment news and is owned by Dig Media Inc, which is a private company based in Vancouver, British Columbia.