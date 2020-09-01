Iraq oil exports and imports dropped in August

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Oil revealed on Tuesday the total exports and revenues in August, according to preliminary statistics issued by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

SOMO said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "The amount of crude oil exports decreased compared to July, and reached 80 million 505 thousand and 136 barrels, with revenues of 3 billion and 517 million and 45 thousand dollars".

The statement added, "The daily rate of exports reached 2.597 million barrels per day", indicating that the exported quantities from Basra amounted to 77 million 505 thousand and 136 thousand barrels, at a rate of 2 million 500 thousand barrels per day, while the exported quantities from the northern fields through the Turkish port of Ceyhan reached 2 million and 989 thousand and 400 barrels, at a rate of 97 thousand barrels per day.

The average price per barrel reached 43,693 dollars.

The Ministry of Oil announced on August 25 that the amount of exports of crude oil for June amounted to 85 million and 663 thousand and 291 barrels, with revenues of 3 billion and 491 million and 767 thousand dollars.

Iraq exports crude oil through the Basra port and the Turkish port of Ceyhan from the north.