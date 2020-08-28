Iraq: more than 3 billion dinars in revenues from customs in a day

Shafaq News / The General Authority of Customs announced on Friday that its total revenues were realized on Thursday in its customs centers, which amounted to 3 billion 3 hundred and 45 million dinars.

The authority said in a statement today that it has contributed to facilitating the entry of thousands of medicines, medical supplies and foodstuffs with efforts and direct follow-up by the higher management in the authority in order to facilitate the entry of supplies into the country, especially human medicines for delivery to the consumer in under the current crisis.