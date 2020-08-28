Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Iraq: more than 3 billion dinars in revenues from customs in a day

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-08-28T13:03:57+0000
Iraq: more than 3 billion dinars in revenues from customs in a day

Shafaq News / The General Authority of Customs announced on Friday that its total revenues were realized on Thursday in its customs centers, which amounted to 3 billion 3 hundred and 45 million dinars.

The authority said in a statement today that it has contributed to facilitating the entry of thousands of medicines, medical supplies and foodstuffs with efforts and direct follow-up by the higher management in the authority in order to facilitate the entry of supplies into the country, especially human medicines for delivery to the consumer in under the current crisis.


related