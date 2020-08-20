Iraq exported 6 thousand tons of prime coat to the UAE in August

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Industry and Minerals announced, on Thursday, that more than 6 thousand tons of Prime Coat had been exported to the UAE in the current month of August.

The Director-General of the Ministry's Mining Industries Company, Adnan Al-Ghannam, said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, "the company's cadres, in cooperation with Dal Company for Industrial Investments, exported on August 17th, 1442 tons of Prime Coat to the United Arab Emirates.

He explained that, "the company has resumed exporting the prime coat to the UAE since the beginning of the current month, from the factories of asphalt products in Diyala and Al-Anbar governorates, bringing the total exported quantity to 7057 tons.

Furthermore, Al-Ghannam stressed Iraq's readiness to meet the local need and the export requests with the required quantities and specifications".

It is noteworthy that the prime coat is the first paint layer to be used on asphalt.



