Iraq commits its pledges to OPEC+

Shafaq News / Iraq complied with reducing oil production after it reached its highest levels in August, according to Reuters.

It stated that a census conducted by the news agency shows that "Iraq and Nigeria, who are late in adhering to the previous OPEC + agreement, have both reduced production, as Iraq's compliance has reached its highest levels in recent years."

It added, "Although Iraq has cut production, it has not lived up to its pledge yet, and Nigeria, despite greatly improving compliance, has not achieved the level of full commitment."

Earlier Iraq had pledged to reduce its oil production to one million and 250 thousand barrels per day for each month of August and September due to its previous lack in the months of May and June.