Iran's gas is twice less expensive for Iraq

Category: Economy

Date: 2020-09-02T08:54:48+0000
Shafaq News / Iranian Oil Minister,Bijan Zangeneh announced on Wednesday that the electricity industry in Iraq is active by Iranian gas, considering that the regional state cannot secure Iraq's need for gas to produce energy

 Zangeneh said in statements carried by Iranian media today, "The Iraqis know that there is no one in the region who can secure their gas needs. They have signed contracts to produce gas inside their country but this needs time, therefore, they currently want to import more Iranian gas.”

 He pointed out that " electricity generation in Iraq is done by using Iranian gas, since it’s economically feasible as a good alternative to gasoline and  twice less expensive,” adding that “no official has stated that Iraq doesn’t want Iranian gas.” ."


