Iran inaugurates new pipelines with a length of 1,850 km

Shafaq News / Iran announced today, Monday, that it had launched new pipelines with a length of 1,850 km to increase its capacity and enhance its exports to Iraq.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated, via video conference technology, pipelines to transport gas to the country's public network of 1,850 km.

The launching included gas transmission lines connected to the sixth and ninth main pipelines of the public gas network, and the pipelines in the areas of Al-Shalamjah, Naft Shahr and Abadanan with a length of 1850 km, as well as 5 pressure booster stations in the cities and regions of Deylam, Bid Boland, Al-Hosseinieh and Kuhdasht, besides a project to develop the control center of the National Iranian Gas Company.

These are among the most important projects in the gas industry in the western and northwest side of the country, as they would achieve the sustainability of the gas passage momentum. It will also raise the country's transit capacity to 110 million cubic meters per day.

In addition to the permanent and safe passage of gas from the southwest to the northwest of Iran, the inaugurated transportation lines also aim to boost gas exports to Iraq.