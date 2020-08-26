India ranks first as Iraqi oil buyer

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced on Wednesday that Indian oil companies were the most buyers of Iraqi oil during the month of July.

"The Indian companies were the most numerous among other international companies to buy Iraqi oil, by 7 out of 30 companies that bought Iraqi oil during the month of July," Somo said in an official statistic published on its official website and viewed by Shafaq News agency.

Somo added, "Chinese companies came in second place with 6 companies, followed by American companies with 3 companies each, and then Greek, British, Russian and South Korean companies by two companies each, indicating that" the rest were distributed among Jordanian, Turkish, French, Angolan, Taiwanese and Italian companies. One company for all of them. "

Sumo indicated that it "depends in selling Iraqi oil on the main criteria for contracting with large and medium-sized independent global oil companies and vertically integrated government.”

the Indian Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas announced last August 21 that Iraq ranked first as India's largest supplier during the month of July.