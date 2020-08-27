General Electric to link the electrical network between Iraq and Jordan

Shafaq News / President and CEO Grid Solutions MENAT at GE, Mohammed Mohaisen announced on Thursday an agreement to linking the Iraqi and Jordanian network

Mohaisen said in a statement received by Shafaq News agency today that this agreement signed between General Electric Network Solutions and the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity it aims to strengthen the Iraqi power transmission network by linking it with the Jordanian network.

He added that the company’s team continues to work on building 14 substations, and this new agreement will lay the foundations of the necessary infrastructure for the country's power transmission network and achieve the positive change in various governorates, especially the liberated areas.

General Electric will take over several tasks, the design; supply; Installation, testing and commissioning work in high-voltage substations and specific overhead transmission lines, in cooperation with local companies, and supplying energy to many areas severely affected during the conflicts.