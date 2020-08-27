Erbil: We can provide Iraqi governorates with electricity

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government, Masrour Barzani announced, on Thursday, that the region's production capacity amounts to between 6.5 to 7 thousand megawatts of electricity, indicating that only half of it can be used due to the lack of fuel.

Furthermore, the region announced its readiness to provide electricity to nearby Iraqi governorates if they supply power stations with fuel.

Barzani's said in an interview that the region has made developments in the field of energy production, explaining that the production capacity of electricity in the Kurdistan Region now amounts to 6,500 to 7,000 megawatts.

Barzani added that the region uses only 3,500 megawatts, because it does not have sufficient fuel to operate the electric power plants.

Barzani indicated that if the federal government provides fuel for power plants, he can not only generate energy for 24 hours in the Kurdistan Region, which is currently equipped with 21 hours, but he can also provide electricity to many cities and rivers in Iraq, such as Kirkuk, Mosul and Tikrit.