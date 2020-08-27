EIA: Iraq exports 197 thousand barrels per day

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Thursday, that Iraq had exported to USA 197,000 barrels per day last week, after it was zero during the previous week.

The Information Department said in a report seen by Shafaq News Agency, that "the weekly data of US oil imports change quickly and significantly from one week to another," indicating that "US oil imports rose during the past week by 185 thousand barrels per day, to 5.916 million barrels per day." .

The report showed that, "Most of the high imports came from three countries, Iraq, Nigeria and Ecuador, as follows:

· Iraq from zero to 197 thousand barrels per day

· Ecuador rose 118 thousand barrels per day to 392 thousand barrels per day. "

· Nigeria rose 102 thousand barrels per day to 165 thousand barrels per day,

· Canada rose by 93,000 barrels per day, to reach 3,451 million barrels per day.

It pointed out that "some countries have decreased oil revenues, including:

· Saudi Arabia increased by 114 thousand barrels per day to reach 319 thousand barrels per day

· Mexico increased by 72 thousand barrels to reach 577 thousand barrels per day. "

· Colombia, by 133 thousand barrels per day to 146 thousand barrels per day

It is noteworthy that Iraq sets its prices during the sale of oil to Asia in light of the reference to Dubai and Oman oil and sells oil to Europe in light of the reference to Brent oil, while it sells oil to USA in light of the reference to US Texas oil.