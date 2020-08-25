Al-Nujaifi: political forces may boycott the elections

Shafaq News / The leader of the Iraqi Salvation and Development Front, Atheel Al-Nujaifi, revealed today, Tuesday, that there is a disputed paragraph in the election law that may push political forces to boycott the upcoming early elections.

Al-Nujaifi said, to Shafaq News agency, that "influential political forces insist on adopting the biometric card in the upcoming elections, and this matter has not yet been resolved in the new election law."

Adding that "the lack of a biometric card, in the upcoming elections may lead to the manipulation in the election results,” noting that “this matter may push many political parties not to participate in the upcoming elections."

On the first of August, the Independent High Electoral Commission announced its readiness to hold early elections on the date set by the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, on the sixth of June 2021 in conditions.