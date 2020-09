Shafaq News / Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed the Ministries of Finance, Trade and Agriculture to hold a meeting to solve the farmers' dues issue within a week.

The order, which was reported by the state news agency, stipulated submitting the recommendations to address this no later than 9/9/2020 to guarantee to deliver the crops of 2020.

Al-Kadhimi ordered expediting the process of releasing the farmer's dues for the 2020 crops received by the ministries of Agriculture and Trade.