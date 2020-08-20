Al-Kadhimi: Investment opportunities in Iraq are available for US businessmen and companies

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met in Washington, on Thursday, members of the Businessmen Forum and the American Chamber of Commerce, and assured them that investment opportunities are available for them in Iraq.

At the outset of the meeting, Al-Kadhimi welcomed the members of the Businessmen Forum and the American Chamber of Commerce, and expressed his thanks for their warm hospitality and reception.

The Iraqi PM emphasized, "the importance of sustainable strategic cooperation with the United States, its companies and banks", stressing, "the Iraqi government's willingness to remove all obstacles and facilitate the work of American companies in Iraq".

"Investment opportunities are available for American businessmen and companies", and called on American banks to, "cooperate in the development of the Iraqi banking system".

For their part, members of the Businessmen Forum and the American Chamber of Commerce expressed the readiness of major American companies to work and invest in Iraq, and expressed their optimism about the steps Al-Kadhimi is taking since he assumed his duties in the government.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and the high-ranking ministerial delegation he is heading arrived on Wednesday, August 18, in Washington DC, and is scheduled to meet today, Thursday, President Donald Trump.