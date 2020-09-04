A sharp decline in the US Stock market

Shafaq News / The main indicators on Wall Street closed sharply lower, on Thursday, registering the worst daily drop since June.

Investors sold technology stocks that were making big gains, while economic data highlighted concerns about the length and difficulty of the recovery, according to Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 807.77 points, or 2.78 percent, to 28,292.73 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed down 125.78 points, or 3.51 percent, to 3,455.06 points, and the Nasdaq Composite Index fell 598.34 points, or 4.96 percent, to 11,458.10 points.