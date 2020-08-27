A decrease in revenues from General Company for Ports of Iraq

Shafaq News / the Iraqi statistics showed, on Thursday, that the revenues of Iraq's ports increased by 7.3%, and that for General Company for Ports of Iraq decreased by 4.2%.

It said in a report seen by Shafaq News Agency, that the total revenues of:

· The General Company for Ports of Iraq: 486.3 billion dinars for the 2019 compared to 453.3 billion dinars for the 2018 (an increase of 7.3 %.)

· General Company for Maritime Transport: 83.4 billion dinars, compared to 87.1 billion dinars for the year 2018, (a decrease of 4.2 %.)

The report added that the amount of:

· Imported goods is 16708 thousand tons through the Iraqi ports for the year 2019 compared to 17,898 thousand tons for the year 2018 (a decrease of 6.6 %.)

· Exported goods amounted to 12 930 thousand tons for the year 2019 compared to 10456 thousand tons for exported goods for the year 2018, (an increase of 23.7 %.)

It indicated that "the total load of the exported and imported cargo ships of the General Company for Maritime Transport amounted to 374 thousand tons for the year 2019 compared to 789 thousand tons for the year 2018, (a decrease of 52.6%.)

Iraq has one maritime port on the Arabian Gulf through Basra Governorate, in southern Iraq, with a coastline of 58 km long, and all major Iraqi ports are located within the administrative boundaries of Basra in the Al-Zubair and Al-Faw districts.