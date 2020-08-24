100 billion dinars to build the Australian hospital

Iraq News

Date: 2020-08-24T21:12:36+0000
Shafaq News / The Diyala Health Department announced, on Monday, that the Ministry of Health has approved the completion of work on the "Australian Hospital" project, at a cost of more than 100 billion dinars with 500 bed capacity. 

 Diyala Health Media Director Fares Al-Azzawi said in an interview with Shafaq News agency that the Ministry of Health officially approved the completion of the Australian hospital project in Baqubah, which was suspended 8 years ago due to procedures belonging to the implementing company, indicating that the cost of the project is 100 billion Iraqi dinars.

 Al-Azzawi confirmed that an official delegation from the Ministry and the executing company visited the Australian hospital site to prepare a plan of action that would ensure the completion of the project as fast as possible, pointing out that the hospital will contain advanced centers to treat various diseases.


